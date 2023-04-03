UrduPoint.com

IHC Issues SOPs Regarding Imran Khan's Appearance

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan before it on April 6.

The IHC Registrar's Office, in a circular, also instructed the district administration to ensure security arrangements during the appearance of Imran Khan.

It said the entrance of lawyers and journalists in the Court No.1 would be conditional with special passes. Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him, while 10 lawyers of the attorney general and advocate general offices were permitted to enter the courtroom, besides Similar, 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

The registrar instructed the administration not to stop the people having special passes or departments cards to enter the court premises. However, the IHC officers and staff would require no entry passes.

The IHC bench will take up Imran Khan's bail petitions in eight cases on April 6.

