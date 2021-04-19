UrduPoint.com
IHC Issues Stay Order In Citizen's Extradition Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on an intra court appeal and issued stay order on magistrate concerned order in extradition of a Pakistan citizen Piran Ditta to the Unitted Kingdom (UK).

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench dismissed the bail petition of Piran Ditta who filed an intra court appeal against the decision.

The petitioner has challenged the decision of inquiry magistrate dated November 9. He is accused of killing lady police personnel on November 18, 2005 in UK. He is currently in Adiala Jail.

