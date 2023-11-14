IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

(@Abdulla99267510)

A IHC two-member bench has raised serious questions about conducting trial in jail in the cipher case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court has intervened, suspending the proceedings of the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

The IHC's two-member bench, comprised of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz, issued the stay order in response to an intra-court appeal challenging the trial in jail concerning the cipher case.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the bench, where questions were raised regarding the unusual circumstances surrounding the trial's conduct. The judge emphasized the need for clarity on the specific events that transpired.

In response, the Attorney General assured the bench of presenting records from all relevant departments.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan expressed concern, suggesting that the notifications issued seemed to be in violation of the rules of the Islamabad High Court.

Further inquiry by the bench pressed the Attorney General to justify the decision for a jail trial, specifying when, under what circumstances, and on what grounds this determination was made. Justice Hassan noted that numerous questions required satisfactory answers.

The court, during the proceedings, noted that the Federal cabinet had recently approved the jail trial. The bench questioned the rationale behind the swift approval within just two days, seeking clarification on the reasons for the accelerated decision.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court halted the proceedings and adjourned further hearing of the case. The date is in office.