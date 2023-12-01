Open Menu

IHC Issues Written Order About Nawaz's Acquittal In Avenfield Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

IHC issues written order about Nawaz's acquittal in Avenfield case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a short written order regarding the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a short written order regarding the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, in its order, stated that the NAB prosecutor gave the reference of the verdict in the appeals of co-accused Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar. In the said order, the high court had given an observation that the prosecution had no document to prove its case against Nawaz Sharif.

It further said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not challenged the verdict regarding the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and her husband. The court, subsequently, accepting the appeal of Nawaz Sharif, acquitted him from the reference.

The detailed judgment would be issued later on, the court said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Islamabad High Court Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

21 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

2 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

23 seconds ago
 Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number ..

Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

2 minutes ago
 K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

9 minutes ago
LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt dept ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

10 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

10 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

10 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan