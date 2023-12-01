The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a short written order regarding the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a short written order regarding the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, in its order, stated that the NAB prosecutor gave the reference of the verdict in the appeals of co-accused Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar. In the said order, the high court had given an observation that the prosecution had no document to prove its case against Nawaz Sharif.

It further said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not challenged the verdict regarding the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and her husband. The court, subsequently, accepting the appeal of Nawaz Sharif, acquitted him from the reference.

The detailed judgment would be issued later on, the court said.