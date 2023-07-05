Open Menu

IHC Issues Written Order About PTI Chairman's Protective Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued its written order regarding the 14-day protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in a case pertaining to killing of a lawyer in Quetta.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, in its written order, stated that the court had been told that there was risk of arrest of the petitioner in reaching the court concerned.

The court accepted the protective bail of the petitioner against surety bonds of Rs 50,000, stopped the police from arresting him till July 17, and directed him to approach the relevant trial court during the given time period.

