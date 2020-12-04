UrduPoint.com
IHC Issues Written Order Declaring Nawaz Sharif As Fugitive

Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday a issued a written order in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references declaring former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani issued a three-page judgment this day, which stated that Nawaz Sharif was repeatedly given opportunities to appear before the court. Previously, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Nawaz Sharif.

The order said that in the light of evidence and witnesses, Nawaz Sharif was fully aware of court proceeding against him and deliberately did not appear before the court despite of notices, arrest warrants and proclamation advertisements.

However, Nawaz Sharif is declared a fugitive in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, while his guarantors Raja Rabb Nawaz Abbasi and Sakhi Muhammad are issued show cause notices. The court also said that proceedings against Nawaz Sharif under 87 CRPC was completed while action would be taken against guarantors would be taken under 514 CRPC.

The court stated that Nawaz Sharif was not becoming a part of the court and he was aware of the court summons for him.

