IHC issues written order in case pertaining to appointments of special assistants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order regarding dismissing of a petition against the appointments of 15 special assistants and advisors to the prime ministers.

It said that the appointment of advisors and assistants was not a violation of the Constitution. The order said that neither these assistants were Federal minister nor they were state ministers. However, they could only get incentives as per the status of ministers.

The court said that the posts of special assistants were constitutional and its number would be limited to five. Giving them the status of ministers was just to set incentives for them, the order said.

The court order stated that the special assistants were not part of cabinet and they couldn't participate in its proceedings.

The court said that an advisor to prime minister neither could be part of cabinet nor he could head it under the law.

The decision said that the participation of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razzaq Daood and Ishrat Hussain in cabinet committee was illegal. It said that advisor and assistant to PM could address in Parliament but they couldn't participate in voting.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani issued the written order.

Last day, the court had dismissed the petition against the appointment of special assistants and advisors. However, the court accepted a petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) against inclusion of special assistants and advisors in cabinet committee on privatization.