IHC Issues Written Order In Gill Torture Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

IHC issues written order in Gill torture case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order in a case against alleged torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill during police custody.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a 21-page order in the case which stated that Inspector General of Police had denied the allegation of torture. It added that apparent check up was recorded in the register when the accused was taken to the Central Jail Adiala.

It further said that the medical officer had written that there were some signs on the body of Shahbaz Gill. According to the rules, immediate medical examination of the accused should have been conducted.

The court said that the jail officials were bound to report to the additional session judge and in-charge prosecution regarding torture. Two medical boards were constituted, one on August 13 and the second two days later, for medical examination of Shahbaz Gill.

According to the police, the accused had refused to cooperate with the medical board.

The order further said that the medical board had given report regarding the health of the accused but it didn't mention any sort of torture. The court said that it couldn't permit torture on any accused in the name of collecting evidence, adding that the constitution and judiciary were protectors of the rights of prisoners.

The court said that the allegation of torture on Shahbaz Gill couldn't be ignored and instructed the interior ministry to hold an inquiry into the matter. The court also instructed the ministry to appoint a retired judge of high court as inquiry officer and a police officer of SSP rank to supervise the physical remand of the accused and ensure that the accused is not tortured.

