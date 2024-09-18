IHC issues written order in missing citizen case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued the written order regarding hearing of a missing citizen Faizan Usman's case.

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar, in his order, directed the petitioner to file an amended memo of respondents.

The court also sought an affidavit from the Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

The court directed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to submit a report after taking information from Intelligence Bureau, Pakistan Telecom Authority and Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD).

The order said that the additional attorney general had stated that the petition had become ineffective after the return of the citizen.

However, it noted that the petition was moved under Article 199 of the Constitution and not for mere recovery of the victim. "The court has the authority to give directions to government, any authority or person for protection of constitutional rights of citizens."

The case was adjourned till October 17.