IHC issues written order in Mohsin Baig case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking cancellation of first information report (FIR) against Mohsin Baig registered under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA)'s clauses.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the written order regarding the aforesaid matter. The order said that the defence lawyer had expressed desire to withdraw the case.

It said that there was the forum of trial court to get the relief.However, the petitioner could also file a new petition later.