IHC issues written order in Osama Satti case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding restoring the Anti Terrorism Act clauses in Osama Satti murder case.

The court turned down the decision of anti terrorism court (ATC) and instructed it to first record the evidence before deciding the jurisdiction.

The order stated that the trial court should have postponed the subject of jurisdiction till recording of the evidence. It further said that the plea to remove the sections of ATA would be considered pending.

According to the petitioner, the victim had received 17 bullets by the police personnel. The joint investigation report had clearly said that Osama Satti was unarmed at the time of incident, it said, adding that the judicial inquiry had also given findings against police personnel.

The order stated that the advocate general had also opposed the removal of ATA clauses from the murder case. The investigation officer and judicial inquiry had also declared the murder an act of terrorism of police.

The record had disclosed that the victim had a conflict with the police personnel before once day of his killing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar issued the eight pages judgment regarding the case. The ATC had removed ATA clauses from the case while the victim's father had challenged this decision before IHC.