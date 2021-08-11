UrduPoint.com

IHC Issues Written Order In Osama Satti Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

IHC issues written order in Osama Satti case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding restoring the Anti Terrorism Act clauses in Osama Satti murder case.

The court turned down the decision of anti terrorism court (ATC) and instructed it to first record the evidence before deciding the jurisdiction.

The order stated that the trial court should have postponed the subject of jurisdiction till recording of the evidence. It further said that the plea to remove the sections of ATA would be considered pending.

According to the petitioner, the victim had received 17 bullets by the police personnel. The joint investigation report had clearly said that Osama Satti was unarmed at the time of incident, it said, adding that the judicial inquiry had also given findings against police personnel.

The order stated that the advocate general had also opposed the removal of ATA clauses from the murder case. The investigation officer and judicial inquiry had also declared the murder an act of terrorism of police.

The record had disclosed that the victim had a conflict with the police personnel before once day of his killing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar issued the eight pages judgment regarding the case. The ATC had removed ATA clauses from the case while the victim's father had challenged this decision before IHC.

Related Topics

Murder Police Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

1 hour ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

1 hour ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.