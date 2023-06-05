UrduPoint.com

IHC Issues Written Order In Plea Regarding Kidnaping Of Shahzad Akbar's Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking recovery of Murad Akbar, the brother of PTI's leader Shahzad Akbar.

The court order said that it was sending the case file to the chief justice so that the case could be transferred to the other bench.

It said that a division bench was already hearing identical cases.

It further instructed the investigation officer to probe the matter as per the law.

The FIR had already registered against the kidnapping Murad Akbar against the unknown people.

It said that the IGP Islamabad was ensuring investigation of the incident, adding that as per the footage, police uniforms had been used in the incident.

