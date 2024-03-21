IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written order in a petition seeking meeting of lawyer with PTI founder in jail.

The court directed the jail administration to ensure online meeting of PTI founder with his lawyer till the end of security threats and sought compliance report on March 22.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued the written order on the petition into the matter.

The order said that the jail administration stated that meetings with PTI founder have been banned due to security reasons.

It said that if the jail administration has no facility of online meeting then the coordinator of PTI founder should be permitted to make arrangements.

The order said that internet access at the venue of the online meeting should be of the required speed and performance standard, if necessary, the telecom company will be summoned and ordered to submit an affidavit.

It was said in the ruling that the Advocate General Islamabad raised an objection that online meetings are not allowed in the Jail Rules, adding that this argument has no weight as everyone knows that the Jail Rules were drafted in 1978, then on in 1978 when there was no online video meeting facility.

More Stories From Pakistan