IHC Issues Written Order In PTI Chairman's Appeal Against Jail Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:03 PM

IHC issues written order in PTI chairman's appeal against jail trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued the written order on the intra-court appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman against his jail trail in the cipher case.

The bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, in its written order, observed that the Registrar Office had raised objections on the ICA, which were removed by the bench and instructed the office to allot the petition number.

It, however, said that the maintainability of the case would be decided later on.

A single member bench had turned down the PTI chairman's petition against his trial and that verdict was challenged before the division bench.

