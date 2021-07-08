UrduPoint.com
IHC Issues Written Order In Zardari Bail Case

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

IHC issues written order in Zardari bail case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding pre-arrest bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in New York City Property inquiry.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order on the petition of former president.

The court directed the former president Asif Zardari to cooperate with the investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the matter. The court also instructed Zardari to appear before the court on every hearing in his pre-arrest bail case. The court granted bail to the accused against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 millions.

The court also sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till July 28.

