Open Menu

IHC Issues Written Order On Poet Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM

IHC issues written order on poet case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a poet Ahmed Farhad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a poet Ahmed Farhad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC issued a four page order in the case.

It said that the Attorney General of Pakistan has presented the FIR registered by Dherkot Police Station Kashmir.

The AGP told the court that Ahmed Farhad was in the custody of Kashmir police.

The court ordered Station House Officer (SHO) Lohebher to ensure recovery of the poet after his clearance from the said police station.

It said that the question raised in hearing of May 24, would be settled in any other case.

It said that the law minister stated that the law enforcement agencies had to face heavy loss in anti-terrorism war.

He told the court that the legislation to declare forced disappearance as crime was in process, after which the issue would be resolved.

The court instructed Lawyer Imaan Mazari to apprise the court tomorrow regarding safe return of Ahmed Farhad.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Police Police Station Law Minister May FIR Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoure ..

64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..

7 minutes ago
 PM announces industry status for warehouse, logist ..

PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics

7 minutes ago
 Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campai ..

Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns

7 minutes ago
 NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Statu ..

NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-scho ..

Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

9 minutes ago
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordi ..

Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued

9 minutes ago
 US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrec ..

US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrect caucus to underpin ties with ..

9 minutes ago
 Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, ..

Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage i ..

14 minutes ago
 45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general publi ..

CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public

9 minutes ago
 President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan