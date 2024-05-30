IHC Issues Written Order On Poet Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a poet Ahmed Farhad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a poet Ahmed Farhad.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC issued a four page order in the case.
It said that the Attorney General of Pakistan has presented the FIR registered by Dherkot Police Station Kashmir.
The AGP told the court that Ahmed Farhad was in the custody of Kashmir police.
The court ordered Station House Officer (SHO) Lohebher to ensure recovery of the poet after his clearance from the said police station.
It said that the question raised in hearing of May 24, would be settled in any other case.
It said that the law minister stated that the law enforcement agencies had to face heavy loss in anti-terrorism war.
He told the court that the legislation to declare forced disappearance as crime was in process, after which the issue would be resolved.
The court instructed Lawyer Imaan Mazari to apprise the court tomorrow regarding safe return of Ahmed Farhad.
Recent Stories
64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women
Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued
US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrect caucus to underpin ties with ..
Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage i ..
45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad
CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public
President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics7 minutes ago
-
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women7 minutes ago
-
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued9 minutes ago
-
Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad9 minutes ago
-
CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public9 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 314,400 cusecs water9 minutes ago
-
Contempt of court case of social media campaign adjourned without hearing9 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman urges swift completion of I-12 Markaz development9 minutes ago
-
Country's economic situation improving: Sardar Khaliq9 minutes ago
-
Jahan Ara Wattoo calls on Governor Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to provide relief to citizens40 minutes ago