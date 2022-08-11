ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued a written order regarding disposing of PTI's petition against FIA's notices in prohibited funding scam.

In a four-pages judgment issued by Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, the court said that the petition had become ineffective after the staff of PTI Secretariat had joined investigation and submitted answer to the agency.

The court, however, instructed the FIA to be careful next time while issuing the notices to the people.

In accordance of the petitioners' lawyer, the notices were issued by the FIA in violation of its own circular and orders of IHC.

It further said as per the record, the FIA circular was issued only for the Cyber Crime Wing.

The court instructed the FIA to add appropriate information in its notices, next time.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had summoned employees of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Secretariat in prohibited funding scam and served notices to them.

However, the PTI challenged the notices before IHC and claimed that the agency had not mentioned the reason or subject in its notices to the staff.

The court had disposed of the case after the assurance of FIA for adding relevant information and amending the notices.