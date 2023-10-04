Open Menu

IHC Issues Written Order Pertaining Restoration Of PTI Chief's Bails In Nine Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued detailed order regarding restoration of interim bails of PTI’s chairman in nine cases registered by various capital police.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the written order on petitions moved by former prime minister.

The court said that judgment of the trial court for dismissing the interim bails of PTI’s head had been terminated.

The court also restored the exemption from appearance to the petitioner in the said cases.

It said that pre-arrest bail cases of PTI’s head would be considered as pending in trial courts.

It said that PTI head did not skip the hearing deliberately.

The state had not arrested the accused despite his bail petitions were dismissed by the concern courts.

It asked the trial court to view the bail petition keeping in view the aforesaid points.

It may be mentioned here that an additional session court had dismissed the interim bails of PTI’s head in six cases while anti-terrorism court terminated his bails in three FIRs due to non-pursuance.

