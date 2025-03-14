(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued detailed written verdict regarding acceptance of the appeals of founder PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The court ruled that the prosecution has completely failed to prove its case. This case is in the nature of remanding back to the trial court, it said.

The short order of the division bench into the appeals was issued on June 3 by former Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and former high court’s Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. In which the court had acquitted founder PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi from the case.

Now its detailed decision has also come.

The twenty-four-page decision said that the record shows that the trial was conducted in unnecessary haste. A public prosecutor was appointed after the lawyers of the accused sought an adjournment.

The public prosecutor was given only one day to prepare. The cross-examination of the public prosecutor shows his inexperience and lack of time. The court ruled that this case is of the nature of being remanded back to the trial court, which is hearing it on merits. Even if the cross-examination is set aside, the prosecution's evidence is insufficient to prove the case, it said.