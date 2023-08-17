IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea about OGRA chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing of a petition against the appointment of Oil and Gas Regulator Authority (OGRA) chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing of a petition against the appointment of Oil and Gas Regulator Authority (OGRA) chairman.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb court had served notices to respondents, including the Cabinet Division, former advisor to the prime minister Shehzad Akbar and others for comments.

The court, in its written order, instructed the respondents to submit their answers within one month.

G M Chaudhry Advocate had challenged the appointment of Masroor Khan as OGRA chairman and Zain ul Abideen as member, pleading that Shehzad Akbar was appointed as the head of the selection committee which was against the law.