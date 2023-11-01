Open Menu

IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing Of Audio Leaks Case

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audio leaks case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued its written order regarding hearing of the petitions about audio leaks of Bushra Bibi and Najam-us-Saqib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued its written order regarding hearing of the petitions about audio leaks of Bushra Bibi and Najam-us-Saqib.

Justice Babar Sattar, in his order, observed that the Federal Government had told the court that no any institution had been allowed to record the phone conversation of citizens.

The court had questioned that which institution had the ability to do that, and to that the attorney general had answered that he would hold consultation with the cabinet in that regard and submit report, the order added.

It said that the court had been told that a warrant could be obtained from the judge for phone tape or electronic surveillance.

The court instructed the principal secretary to the prime minister to submit comprehensive written comments on next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Islamabad High Court From Government Cabinet Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

6 minutes ago
 Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of ..

Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" launched

6 minutes ago
 PDMA declares smog a disaster

PDMA declares smog a disaster

6 minutes ago
 PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

6 minutes ago
 Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconn ..

Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconnected

10 minutes ago
 Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply ..

Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference

10 minutes ago
Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholdin ..

Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholding

10 minutes ago
 16 fresh Corona cases reported

16 fresh Corona cases reported

10 minutes ago
 Embassy celebrates Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

Embassy celebrates Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Pushes for Tech-Driven Complaint ..

Federal Ombudsman Pushes for Tech-Driven Complaint Resolution

2 minutes ago
 CEO Biopharma calls on Health Minister

CEO Biopharma calls on Health Minister

2 minutes ago
 OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, ..

OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, war crimes in Gaza

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan