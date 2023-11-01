IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audio leaks case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued its written order regarding hearing of the petitions about audio leaks of Bushra Bibi and Najam-us-Saqib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued its written order regarding hearing of the petitions about audio leaks of Bushra Bibi and Najam-us-Saqib.

Justice Babar Sattar, in his order, observed that the Federal Government had told the court that no any institution had been allowed to record the phone conversation of citizens.

The court had questioned that which institution had the ability to do that, and to that the attorney general had answered that he would hold consultation with the cabinet in that regard and submit report, the order added.

It said that the court had been told that a warrant could be obtained from the judge for phone tape or electronic surveillance.

The court instructed the principal secretary to the prime minister to submit comprehensive written comments on next date of hearing.