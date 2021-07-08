ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani issued the written order regarding the last hearing on the appeals.

The court said that Maryam Nawaz's lawyer had requested for more time to give arguments in the appeal. The court had adjourned the case till July 15, while admitting the request of petitioner's counsel.