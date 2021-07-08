UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing On Maryam Nawaz's Appeal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

IHC issues written order regarding hearing on Maryam Nawaz's appeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani issued the written order regarding the last hearing on the appeals.

The court said that Maryam Nawaz's lawyer had requested for more time to give arguments in the appeal. The court had adjourned the case till July 15, while admitting the request of petitioner's counsel.

Related Topics

Hearing Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz July Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

23 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

3 hours ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.