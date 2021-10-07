ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday stated that it would later decide the maintainability of the fresh petition seeking acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield Property reference.

The court said the objections raised by the registrar office of IHC on the petition had been removed and it would be heard on October 13, along with main appeals.

In a written order regarding the hearing, the court said that according to the lawyer the petitioner wanted to present more facts before the bench regarding the case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani issued the written order.