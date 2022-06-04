UrduPoint.com

IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing On Imaan Mazari's Plea

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

IHC issues written order regarding hearing on Imaan Mazari's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued a written order regarding hearing on case seeking termination of FIR against Imaan Mazari Advocate.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, issued the written order. The court said that the petitioner had requested it to quash the FIR registered on controversial remarks about institutions.

It added that the petitioner had appeared before the investigation office to join the process. It further said that she gave controversial remarks in emotional state on the arrest of her mother.

The petitioner said that unintentionally uttered words were given wrong context. The order said apparently the police officials had issued misleading information.

It further said the petitioner had no intention to humiliate the security institution or its head. The court said it hoped that the complaint would be withdrawn on the statement of petitioner.

The court also served notices to respondents and sought written comments till June 9.

