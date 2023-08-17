Open Menu

IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing On Plea Of Najam U Saqib

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 09:27 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing in a plea of Najam u Saqib, the son of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, challenging his summon by a parliamentary committee in audio leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing in a plea of Najam u Saqib, the son of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, challenging his summon by a parliamentary committee in audio leak case.

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC issued the written order.

It said that the court had been told that attorney general of Pakistan was not available for arguments.

It said that the comments of the Federal government were not as per the order dated May 31, and instructed it to submit the detailed answer again.

It said that the court would summon the principal secretary to the prime minister, and federal secretaries of interior and defence in person if the comments were not submitted till September 18.

The court had asked in its order dated May 31, that if the constitution permitted anybody to record the audio calls of citizens secretly.

If the law was not allowing this act then which institution was responsible to violate the privacy of the citizens.

