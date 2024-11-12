IHC issues written order regarding meetings of PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued written order regarding the meetings of PTI founder in jail with party leadership and family members.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued the written order on a contempt of court plea against Superintendent Adiala Jail with regard to meetings of PTI founder in jail.

The high court said that the meetings of PTI founder would be arranged on Tuesday as per the list provided by him. However, his family would be able to meet him on Thursday.

The court said that from now onward, the PTI founder would give the Names of people for meetings on Tuesday and Thursday. It said that Superintendent Adiala Jail would get the list from PTI founder and share it with advocate general and PTI secretary general.

The court said that the Superintendent Adiala Jail has given undertaking that he would arrange meetings of PTI founder on Tuesday.