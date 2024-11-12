IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Meetings Of PTI Founder
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued written order regarding the meetings of PTI founder in jail with party leadership and family members.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued the written order on a contempt of court plea against Superintendent Adiala Jail with regard to meetings of PTI founder in jail.
The high court said that the meetings of PTI founder would be arranged on Tuesday as per the list provided by him. However, his family would be able to meet him on Thursday.
The court said that from now onward, the PTI founder would give the Names of people for meetings on Tuesday and Thursday. It said that Superintendent Adiala Jail would get the list from PTI founder and share it with advocate general and PTI secretary general.
The court said that the Superintendent Adiala Jail has given undertaking that he would arrange meetings of PTI founder on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US ambassador holds interactive session with Access program students in Faisalabad11 minutes ago
-
Police constable apprehended as key facilitator of deadly police lines blast : IGP11 minutes ago
-
Car snatcher killed in encounter with Dhamial Police11 minutes ago
-
SC decides to give priority to oldest constitutional cases11 minutes ago
-
Couple killed in road accident21 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes two child beggars into custody21 minutes ago
-
Pesco issues power shutdown notice21 minutes ago
-
Rescuers honoured21 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses sorrow over Gilgit incident21 minutes ago
-
Blood donation and screening camp held at UoS21 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch operation against drug dealers across Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Smog issue, 20 vehicles impounded31 minutes ago