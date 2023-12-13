The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued short written order, pertaining to the acquittal of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued short written order, pertaining to the acquittal of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, issued the short

order.

It stated that the appeal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being accepted and reasons for it would be issued in a detailed judgment.

The short order said that the accused was being acquitted from all allegations after the decision dated December 24, 2018 was dismissed and his sentence stood annulled.