IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Protective Bail Of Imran Khan

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

IHC issues written order regarding protective bail of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order regarding the 14-day protective bail of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining killing of a lawyer in Quetta.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the written order in the said case.

It said that the court had been told that there was risk of arrest of the petitioner in reaching the concern court.

It said that the court had accepted the protective bail of the petitioner against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 and stopped the police from arresting him till July 17.

The court asked the ex-prime minister to approach the relevant trial court during the given time period.

