ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding the post-arrest bail approval of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

A six page written order, issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, slammed the statement of Shahbaz Gill, terming it to be inappropriate and irresponsible which could not be expected from a spokesperson of a political party, who claims to be an educated person.

However, the chief justice observed that the discipline of armed forces was not as weak as it could be affected by a statement of somebody.

The institution(the armed forces) had not itself filed a complaint into the matter, the order noted.

The court held the police couldn't prove that the accused had contacted any officer to rebel (against the higher command of the armed forces) before or after giving the statement.

It further stated that the case investigation had been completed and the accused couldn't be kept in jail anymore.

Meanwhile, the trial court can bound the accused to ensure his attendance during the proceedings, according to the written order.

The chief justice in his order maintained that there were no grounds before him (a single bench) to reject the bail petition of the accused.

However, the trial court would hear the case as per merit, the order concludes.