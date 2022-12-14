(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order with regard to the protective bail of Suleman Shehbaz.

The petitioner had appeared before the court of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday, which granted him 14-day protective bail against surety bonds of Rs 25,000 and stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting him.

The court instructed him to appear before the relevant court in Lahore during the time in connection with the money laundering case.