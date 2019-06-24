UrduPoint.com
IHC Issues Zardari's Production Orders For June 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce former president Asif Ali Zardari during hearing on his interim bail pleas in Park Lane reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Moshin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment on a petition of former president seeking his production orders.

During hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq asked what would be the status of other petitions if accused's bail was already rejected in one case.

Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek replied that it was necessary for the petitioner to appear before bench to pursue his case.

His client had been produced before accountability court three times and he had also been attending the National Assembly (NAB) session, he further argued.

On a query of judge, he said that the bench could not grant exemption from hearing to his client in his interim bail pleas proceeding.

NAB's Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the request and stated that accused could be produced before court if he were facing imprisonment sentence.

The court, however, ordered NAB to produce Asif Zardari on June 26, during hearing on his interim bail plea.

