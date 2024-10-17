IHC judges' cause list cancelled due to leaves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Several judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are unavailable for hearings as they take leave due to illness and other reasons.

The cause list of Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb has been cancelled after he was diagnosed with dengue fever. Doctors have advised him to rest, and he will not hear cases for the next two days.

Similarly, the one-week cause list for Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has also been cancelled. He will not be available to hear cases until October 23.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir is also unavailable today, and Justice Babar Sattar is on a month-long leave, returning at the end of October.

In their absence, Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq are continuing to hear cases in the court.