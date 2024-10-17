Open Menu

IHC Judges' Cause List Cancelled Due To Leaves

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

IHC judges' cause list cancelled due to leaves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Several judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are unavailable for hearings as they take leave due to illness and other reasons.

The cause list of Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb has been cancelled after he was diagnosed with dengue fever. Doctors have advised him to rest, and he will not hear cases for the next two days.

Similarly, the one-week cause list for Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has also been cancelled. He will not be available to hear cases until October 23.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir is also unavailable today, and Justice Babar Sattar is on a month-long leave, returning at the end of October.

In their absence, Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq are continuing to hear cases in the court.

Related Topics

Dengue October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

13 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

13 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

13 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

13 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

13 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

13 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan