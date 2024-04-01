Open Menu

IHC Judges’ Letter: Former CJP Jilani Recuses Himself From Heading Commission

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 06:05 PM

IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission

The move comes as the Supreme Court of Pakistan initiated suo-motu proceedings regarding the letter from the senior judges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani declined to head a commission formed to investigate a letter from a judge of the Islamabad High Court judges against interference in the judicial matters.

The move comes as the Supreme Court of Pakistan initiated suo-motu proceedings regarding the letter from the senior judges.

In his statement, former CJP Jilani was of the view that the high court judges had already approached the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which is a constitutional body in itself. He said he was not ready to delve into the matters that potentially fall under the jurisdiction of either the SJC or the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He also cited the concerns over judicial propriety.

Jillani also criticized the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the commission, deeming them irrelevant to the case at hand.

However, he emphasized the importance of institutional consultation in effectively addressing such issues.

The development took place just two days after the Federal government formed the commission and appointed ex-CJP Jillani as head.

The cabinet members refuted the accusations made by the IHC judges regarding executive interference and reiterated their commitment to the principle of decentralization of powers within the state institutions.

The federal cabinet had endorsed the TORs for a commission of inquiry, granting the commission head the authority to seek assistance from any necessary quarters. The commission has been given a 60-day timeframe to compile its report.

The commission's mandate includes conducting a comprehensive investigation into the allegations raised in the judges' letter and determining any direct involvement of officials in the purported interference. It also holds the mandate to probe into any other pertinent matters emerging during the inquiry process.

Furthermore, the commission would propose actions against any agency, department, or governmental entity based on its findings.

The letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) was signed by IHC Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, urging action to prevent undue meddling in judicial affairs by concerned quarters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Tassaduq Hussain Jillani Islamabad High Court From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's d ..

WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas

6 minutes ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points

PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points

33 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

33 minutes ago
 PSX loses 208 points

PSX loses 208 points

33 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

33 minutes ago
 ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining publ ..

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms

33 minutes ago
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on ..

98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15

33 minutes ago
 Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

2 hours ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

4 hours ago
 Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambanto ..

Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port

33 minutes ago
 China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ..

China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report

33 minutes ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan