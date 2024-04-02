IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for raising voice, saying that he saluted the judges and hoped that they will save the country.

“The case of former IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was moved to the Supreme Judicial Council, and therefore, we remained silent,” said Imran Khan while talking to the reporters in Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

He said that the inquiry could be started from the allegations of former Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui before the letter of the sitting IHC judges as he would object it but suggested that it must be done. It was General Faiz or anyone else, he said, the inquiry must be conducted.

Imran Khan said that they did not appoint General Faiz. He said that General Bajwa had categorically told them that the cases would be made if they [the PTI leaders] did not remain silent and the sentence would also be given.

The PTI founder said that his statement under Section 342 was being recorded and meanwhile the judges went out of the courtroom for ten minutes, and then came back and announced the verdict.

“All the judges were being controlled from the outside,” said Imran Khan, pointing out that the police also told them that they were under pressure. He said that the jail was also being controlled by the agency. Former Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir visited the jail hospital for five times just because of the pressure.

In the Un-Islamic marriage case against him, Imran Khan said that relevant Judge Qudaratullah had told the lawyers that he could not attend the marriage reception of his son before announcing the verdict.

“I salute all the six judges of the Islamabad High Court for raising the voice.

I hope they will save the country. The letter that was written by the judges—everybody knows it has been taking place since the regime change. The judges send messages that they are helpless, but thank God, Tassaduq Jillani, the former Chief Justice of Pakistan, refused to head the commission and a seven-member bench of the Supreme Court has now been constituted,” said Imran Khan.

The PTI founder said that a full court should have taken up this matter but formation of seven-member bench is better than the commission.

He stated that the country’s economy was going slow and the country was heading towards devastation.

“The foreign investment will never come no matter what the SIFC or the finance minister does, because the investors’ trust has been damaged. Right now, there is a war for the country’s future,” said Imran Khan.

He pointed out that former Rawalpindi Commissioner was still kept away from the limelight.

“The whistle blower always gets but the commissioner was just kept hidden. Commissioner Rawalpindi and Form 45 both have made the same revelations because no investigation was made in this regard,” he added.

Imran Khan revealed that he had conveyed a message to the army chief through former President Arif Alvi that he [Imran Khan] knew about the London plan. The Chief Election Commissioner, he said, was the main character of the execution of that plan. The rigging was aimed to end the PTI. The ECP and the caretaker government worked on that plan. He stated that the people sitting in the power could not take even a single step without the agencies.

“If you reopen only four Constituencies the government will just fall,” he added.