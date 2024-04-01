IHC Judges’letter: SC Takes Suo Motu Notice
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will lead a 7-member larger bench.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took suo moto notice regarding the letter from judges of the Islamabad High Court concerning interference in judicial matters.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will lead a 7-member larger bench.
Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Yahya Afridi, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah, Musarrat Hilali and Naeem Akhtar Afghan are the other members of the bench.
The bench will convene on Wednesday at 11:00 AM to address the matter.
The letter from six Islamabad High Court judges raised issues of pressure on judges through abduction, torture of relatives, and secret surveillance in their homes.
Earlier, over 300 lawyers urged the SC to intervene, citing concerns of interference in the judiciary.
