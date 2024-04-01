Open Menu

IHC Judges’letter: SC Takes Suo Motu Notice

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will lead a 7-member larger bench.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took suo moto notice regarding the letter from judges of the Islamabad High Court concerning interference in judicial matters.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will lead a 7-member larger bench.

Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Yahya Afridi, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah, Musarrat Hilali and Naeem Akhtar Afghan are the other members of the bench.

The bench will convene on Wednesday at 11:00 AM to address the matter.

The letter from six Islamabad High Court judges raised issues of pressure on judges through abduction, torture of relatives, and secret surveillance in their homes.

Earlier, over 300 lawyers urged the SC to intervene, citing concerns of interference in the judiciary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Supreme Court Lawyers Lead Islamabad High Court Afridi From

Recent Stories

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

5 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

40 minutes ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

2 hours ago
 All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan