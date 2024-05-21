IHC Justice Kayani Emphasizes Upon Clear Role Of Agencies
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:38 PM
Justice Kayani observes that no court, judge, lawyer, journalist, or parliament member objects to the agencies working according to the law; they only object to illegal actions.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that it would be beneficial if the operational methods of the agencies are clarified.
Justice Kayani gave these remarks while hearing a case concerning the recovery of missing Baloch students and the implementation of commission recommendations.
The Attorney General appeared in court as per judicial orders, along with lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha representing the missing Baloch students.
At the beginning of the hearing, the Attorney General presented the committee report on missing persons to the court.
Justice Kayani inquired about the number of terrorism cases filed against Baloch students over the past 10 years, how many were arrested, went missing, or were harassed.
The Attorney General responded that intelligence agencies do not harass anyone.
Justice Kayani observed that no court, judge, lawyer, journalist, or parliament member objects to the agencies working according to the law; they only object to illegal actions. He suggested that it would be beneficial if the methods of operation for the agencies were made clear, noting that no Pakistani, whether a journalist or parliamentarian, supports terrorists.
The Attorney General responded that unless this issue is resolved politically, it will not be resolved.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani acknowledged that this means the issue is recognized as political and mentioned that this was the 21st hearing on the matter. He compared the situation to war, where a ceasefire is declared by raising a white flag and issues are resolved through dialogue.
He emphasized that there is no objection to the work of the agencies, only to their illegal actions. He questioned if the allegations that many people are held by the agencies are true, asking about the costs and whether these expenses come from public funds. He also inquired if there is an annual audit of the agencies' funds. He stressed the need to strengthen the police, CTD, and FIA as they are the Primary investigation bodies, with other agencies supporting them.
The Attorney General responded that significant work has been done on the cases of missing persons, and what remains will also be addressed, requesting some time.
He also mentioned that a political solution is being sought.
At this point, lawyer Imaan Mazari, representing the Baloch students, argued that the families of missing persons have been intimidated. She pointed out that a committee for missing persons was formed, but no one from the committee met with the families, and there has been no progress or information provided to the families.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked Imaan Mazari if the information presented in court was inaccurate according to her. He acknowledged the efforts of the Attorney General in this matter.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani noted that due to the Attorney General's efforts, many missing persons have returned home. He stated that the courts will continue to work on missing persons' cases as long as they keep coming. He mentioned that criticism is part of the process, and it does not matter who holds press conferences. He also acknowledged that Imaan Mazari might have faced criticism too.
The Attorney General emphasized that the media should support the issue to avoid highlighting negative aspects.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani mentioned another case related to missing persons and asked the Attorney General to be present for that case as well. The Attorney General assured his attendance.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the media is free and plays a crucial role in identifying issues, sometimes leading to the recovery of missing persons. He stressed the importance of standing with the people of Balochistan as they are also Pakistanis.
The Attorney General responded that the issue of missing persons will be raised in the next two cabinet meetings. He suggested that the court make changes in the committee by including individuals below the level of DGs to facilitate coordination. He warned that if the issue is not resolved, problems will escalate.
The court directed that responses to the questionnaire be submitted by the next hearing and adjourned the session until June 14.
