IHC lifts stay order on death sentences awarded to ex-naval officers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday lifted its stay order on the execution of five court-martialed former navy officers in dockyard attack case and disposed of their appeals regarding the provision of documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday lifted its stay order on the execution of five court-martialed former navy officers in dockyard attack case and disposed of their appeals regarding the provision of documents.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by ex-navy officers including Arslan Nazir Satti, Muhammad Hammad, Muhammad Tahir Rashid, Hammad Ahmed and Irfanullah.

During hearing, the lawyer said that they had been given access to the inquiry report and decision in presence of public prosecutor on the direction of this court.

However, the copies of the documents were not provided, he said, adding that the documents were just showed and they took notes of it.

After the statement of the petitioners’ lawyer, the court disposed of the case and lifted its stay order on the death penalty against accused.

It may be mentioned here that the five ex-navy officers were announced death penalty in court-martial in dockyard attack case. However, they had approached the IHC to get the relevant documents.