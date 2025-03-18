IHC Lifts Stay Order On Grade 21, 22 Promotions In FBR
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order regarding lifting of stay order against promotion of grade 21 and 22 officers of the FBR through high power selection board.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued a written order regarding the high power selection board case.
The court order said that the request to lift the stay order was accepted on the application filed by the FBR lawyer.
It said the proceedings of the high power selection board were temporarily suspended due to the stay order, now the board should continue its work and complete its work on promotions within one month.
The decision said that positive progress has been made as a result of the efforts of the petitioner.
The FBR took the position that the March 13, notification set the parameters for keeping officers in the admin pool, according to which the period of keeping any officer in the admin pool will be 45 days. The period of keeping an officer in the admin pool can be extended to a maximum of 90 days, it said.
The FBR took the position that the applicant’s promotion will not be affected, now there is no need to maintain the restraining order to stop the board from working. The FBR officer Sahabzadi Shahbano Ghaznavi has come to the court on the obstruction of promotion due to keeping her in the admin pool.
The Islamabad High Court adjourned the further hearing of the case till April 16.
