IHC, Lowers Courts Resume Work After Summer Vacations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) and lower courts Monday resumed routine working after the summer vacations.
In addition to the Islamabad High Court and subordinate courts, regular hearings of cases have also started in special courts. During the vacations that continued until August 31, duty judges had heard only emergency cases.
