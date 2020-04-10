IHC maintains court timing for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a circular to maintain current court timings during the next week.

According to a circular issued by IHC Registrar Office, the offices of all lower court would also continue its timing in accordance of April 2, directives.

The court timing would start from 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, while the courts would close at 12:00 p.m. on Friday.