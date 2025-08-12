The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday up held the objections of registrar office against the petition of journalist Asad Ali Toor and instructed him to approach the relevant forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday up held the objections of registrar office against the petition of journalist Asad Ali Toor and instructed him to approach the relevant forum.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard Asad Toor's petition along with the objections of registrar office. Petitioner lawyers Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha appeared in court.

The chief justice, addressing the petitioner, said that the Registrar Office has an objection to your petition.

Iman Mazari Advocate said that it is an urgent case, if permission is not given by tomorrow, then there will be no benefit. The lawyer also gave reference of Ayyan Ali and Inam Akbar case.

The chief justice asked the petitioner that you should have gone to the relevant forum first. You should first contact the Immigration Department, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing while upholding the objection of the Registrar Office. The Registrar Office had objected to filing the petition without approaching the Immigration Department.