Open Menu

IHC Maintains Objection On Asad Toor's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 09:07 PM

IHC maintains objection on Asad Toor's petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday up held the objections of registrar office against the petition of journalist Asad Ali Toor and instructed him to approach the relevant forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday up held the objections of registrar office against the petition of journalist Asad Ali Toor and instructed him to approach the relevant forum.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard Asad Toor's petition along with the objections of registrar office. Petitioner lawyers Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha appeared in court.

The chief justice, addressing the petitioner, said that the Registrar Office has an objection to your petition.

Iman Mazari Advocate said that it is an urgent case, if permission is not given by tomorrow, then there will be no benefit. The lawyer also gave reference of Ayyan Ali and Inam Akbar case.

The chief justice asked the petitioner that you should have gone to the relevant forum first. You should first contact the Immigration Department, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing while upholding the objection of the Registrar Office. The Registrar Office had objected to filing the petition without approaching the Immigration Department.

Recent Stories

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

43 minutes ago
 WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as ..

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..

1 hour ago
 SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary supp ..

SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families

1 hour ago
 Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Pr ..

Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Product Passport, sustainability ..

14 minutes ago
 Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in colle ..

Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s b ..

14 minutes ago
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions

Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions

14 minutes ago
 NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ..

NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria

14 minutes ago
 IHC issues notification regarding summer vacations ..

IHC issues notification regarding summer vacations of two judges

14 minutes ago
 WASA Rawalpindi finalizing decoration of offices t ..

WASA Rawalpindi finalizing decoration of offices to mark Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 Senate passes Anti-Dumping duties (Amendment) Bill ..

Senate passes Anti-Dumping duties (Amendment) Bill 2025

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary meets Hanif Abbasi, discus ..

Parliamentary Secretary meets Hanif Abbasi, discuss restoration of Shakargarh Ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan