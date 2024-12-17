IHC Maintains Objections On Plea
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday maintained the objections of the registrar's office on a petition regarding the campaign against state institutions after the D-Chowk protest.
The court instructed the petitioner to remove the objections of the registrar's office within seven days.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Talib Hussain Advocate along with the objections of registrar office.
The court questioned the petitioner about what he wanted, against whom he had filed the case and wanted directions.
The bench noted that the petitioner had named prime minister, president and ministers as in-person respondents.
The court said that it couldn’t summon anyone on the basis of the cuttings of newspapers. The court said that it was the responsibility of the concerned institutions to conduct investigations.
The court maintained the objections and adjourned further hearing.
