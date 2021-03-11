UrduPoint.com
IHC Maintains Order For Suspension Of Lawyers' Licenses

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

IHC maintains order for suspension of lawyers' licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday maintained its order till March 29, for suspension of 21 lawyers licenses in misconduct case in IHC building attack matter.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers. The court directed the lawyers to submit affidavits regarding the matter till next date.

The chief justice remarked that everything should come in surface. He said that the court had confidence in bar and it should decide the fate of lawyers involved in IHC ambush.

Pir Fida Advocate pleaded before the court that they had not yet received the copy of complain and the answer could be submitted once it was received.

Shafqat Abbasi Advocate said that the bar council should have addressed this matter on the first day.

Later, the court adjourned hearing till March 29.

