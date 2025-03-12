IHC maintains stay order against meeting of FBR promotion board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday maintained its stay order against high power selection board for promotion of the officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and sought assistance from lawyers regarding admin pool.

The IHC’s Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by an FBR grade-21 officer Sahabzadi Shahbano Ghaznavi for not being considered for promotion to grade 22.

The FBR’s lawyer said that the high power board was held after two years and this time too the FBR officers could not get promotion.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan asked the lawyer to answer whether it is legally correct to include FBR officers in the admin pool, and for how long.

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that a new notification was issued during the hearing of the case, which was done only because of the petitioner. According to the notification, an officer can be considered for promotion twice.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that in this case, this court cannot look at this notification.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that for promotion in Grade 22, there should be three best personal evaluation reports of the last six years.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until Friday, March 14, upholding the order not to convene the meeting.

APP/wsj