IHC Maintains Stay Order Against Meeting Of FBR Promotion Board
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday maintained its stay order against high power selection board for promotion of the officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and sought assistance from lawyers regarding admin pool.
The IHC’s Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by an FBR grade-21 officer Sahabzadi Shahbano Ghaznavi for not being considered for promotion to grade 22.
The FBR’s lawyer said that the high power board was held after two years and this time too the FBR officers could not get promotion.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan asked the lawyer to answer whether it is legally correct to include FBR officers in the admin pool, and for how long.
The petitioner's lawyer told the court that a new notification was issued during the hearing of the case, which was done only because of the petitioner. According to the notification, an officer can be considered for promotion twice.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that in this case, this court cannot look at this notification.
The petitioner’s lawyer said that for promotion in Grade 22, there should be three best personal evaluation reports of the last six years.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case until Friday, March 14, upholding the order not to convene the meeting.
APP/wsj
Recent Stories
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Administration arrests 695 shopkeepers, seals 1974 shops during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
IHC maintains stay order against meeting of FBR promotion board2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates model park in Metroville Site2 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab takes strict notice of 7-year-old Asmara’s death due to alleged wrong injection2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker calls on Nawaz Sharif12 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader Owais Younas, others until April 1112 minutes ago
-
Police arrest most wanted three outlaws12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police implements strategy to improve traffic flow on roads, public safety22 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed Zaman pays tribute to Makhdoom Khaliq u Zaman22 minutes ago
-
Senator Buledi for expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt launches education program for inmates’ children42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest moonshiner, recover 30 liters liquor42 minutes ago