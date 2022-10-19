ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday made the arrest of PTI leader Umar Ayub conditional with the court approval and disposed off the case.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI's Leader Umar Ayub.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that neither the petitioner was named in the FIR nor any inquiry against him was underway currently.

On a query by the bench, the FIA said that it didn't require the custody of Umar Ayub so far in the case.

The court said that then the FIA had to seek court approval before arresting the petitioner.

After this, the court disposed off the case.