UrduPoint.com

IHC Makes Umar Ayub's Arrest Conditional With Its Approval

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IHC makes Umar Ayub's arrest conditional with its approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday made the arrest of PTI leader Umar Ayub conditional with the court approval and disposed off the case.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI's Leader Umar Ayub.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that neither the petitioner was named in the FIR nor any inquiry against him was underway currently.

On a query by the bench, the FIA said that it didn't require the custody of Umar Ayub so far in the case.

The court said that then the FIA had to seek court approval before arresting the petitioner.

After this, the court disposed off the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Federal Investigation Agency FIR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

10 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

19 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

36 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

51 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

1 hour ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.