IHC Moved Against Appointment Of Raja Naeem Akbar As Secretary Law

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:41 PM

A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday challenging the appointment of Raja Naeem Akbar as secretary Ministry of Law and Justice

The petitioner Nisar Ali Advocate stated in his plea that the appointment of Raja Naeem Akbar was against the law and prayed the court to dismiss the notification pertaining to his appointment on above slot.

He also prayed the court to stop Raja Naeem Akbar from performing duties until final judgment into the matter.

A single member bench of IHC would likely to take up the case on Thursday for hearing.

More Stories From Pakistan

