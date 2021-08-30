UrduPoint.com

IHC Moved Against Fake Degree Holder Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking actions against lawyers allegedly having fake degrees.

Advocate Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Mastoi had stated in his plea that the law was a great profession but some people with fake degrees were damaging its repute.

He said that he had written to vice chairman Islamabad Bar Council repeatedly but nothing availed.

The lawyer prayed the court to instruct the bar council for verifications of the degrees of lawyers from Higher education Commission (HEC).

More Stories From Pakistan

