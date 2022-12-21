IHC moved against increase of UCs in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :A petition had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday seeking contempt of court proceeding on increasing the number of union councils in the Federal capital.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Ali Nawaz Awan filed the petition.

He adopted the stance that the IHC had already given order in a matter of union council and refrained from increasing the number of UCs.

He prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding on violation of IHC's verdict.