IHC Moved Against MDCAT Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM

IHC moved against MDCAT test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A petition has been moved before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking orders for re-conduct of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

The petition has been filed by six medical students including Ammar Naeem, Shahzaib Wazir and Saba Imaan.

The petition prayed the court to issue directives for re-conduct of the exam or they should be given grace marks on out of syllabus questions in the test.

The petition has mentioned Ministry of Health and President Pakistan Medical, Dental Council (PM&DC), Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto University and chairman National Medical and Dental board as respondents in the case.

The petitioners said that the MDCAT took place in capital on September 22, in which 26, 27 MCQs out of 200 were out of Syllabus.

