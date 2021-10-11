UrduPoint.com

IHC Moved Against PMC's Examination Regulations 2021

IHC moved against PMC's examination regulations 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday moved against examination regulations 2021 introduced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Former secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Waqas Malik stated that he was filing the case on the wishes of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died on Sunday.

He said that Dr. A.Q Khan had been worried due to discriminatory attitude with the young doctors and he instructed him to file a petition on his behalf.

The lawyer said he got signature of Dr. A.Q Khan on power of attorney and the plea, which was supposed to be filed on this day.

He said he wanted to pursue this case himself after the demise of national hero.

The petition had named Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and others as respondents.

The batten charge against the protesting young doctors had affected the image of Pakistan internationally, the petition said. It further said decision of dissolving Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and setting up PMC created flaws in system.

The petition said new test system had been introduced for the medical students and its fee had been increased to Rs6,000. It was not correct to introduce new test system without giving appropriate time to students.

The petition prayed the court that students should be promoted on merit instead of adopting a commercial approach. The petition prayed the court to declare examination regulations 2021 of PMC as null and void.

